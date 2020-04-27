Man Charged After Disturbance on Sagkeeng First Nation













A Sagkeeng First Nation man has been charged following a disturbance at a home in the community.

RCMP were called to the residence on the evening of April 23, for a report of someone under the influence of drugs who was being violent towards other people.

Officers arrived and the suspect charged at them with an edged weapon. A Taser was used, but wasn’t effective. The man then barricaded himself inside a bathroom.

Police eventually breached the door after several hours of unsuccessful negotiations. The man was pepper-sprayed and again Tasered before being taken into custody.

Police seized a homemade bayonet/imitation firearm.

Thomas Hall, 34, faces numerous firearms and weapons charges, as well as uttering threats and resisting arrest.

Hall remains in custody and appeared in court Monday.

RCMP continue to investigate.