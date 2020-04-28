No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba as Testing Criteria Expanded











WINNIPEG — No new COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases were reported in Manitoba Tuesday, leaving the provincial total at 272.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 57 active cases of the virus in Manitoba. Seven people remain in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Six people have died from the virus, while 209 have recovered.

As of yesterday, an additional 321 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 23,857.

The province on Tuesday announced expanded testing criteria for those experiencing even the mildest of symptoms.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Tuesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.