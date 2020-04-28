Manitoba Increasing COVID-19 Testing to Anyone with Symptoms











WINNIPEG — Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 in Manitoba can receive a test for the virus.

Premier Brian Pallister announced the expanded testing criteria Tuesday, saying even those with mild symptoms, including a cough, runny nose, sore throat and/or fever, can be tested.

“Through good planning, Manitoba has been able to get ahead of COVID-19 and flatten the curve,” said Pallister.

“We want to stay ahead of this virus and not chase it. With increased levels of tracking, testing and isolation, we will have a better understanding of how we are doing as a province in flattening the COVID curve. This is crucial as we carefully and slowly work toward expanding services safely in the coming weeks and months.”

Dynacare will begin significantly increasing COVID-19 testing alongside Manitoba’s Cadham Provincial Lab. Up to 2,000 tests a day will be conducted before the end of summer at Dynacare, while CDL has the capacity to perform more than 1,000 tests daily.

Dynacare will also establish a second COVID-19 testing lab in Winnipeg to help the province with faster processing times.

The province says some patients at HSC Winnipeg are also being tested prior to surgery through Shared Health’s diagnostic services, while also producing quantities of the viral medium needed to transport testing swabs to laboratories.

The increase in testing is expected to cost the province less than $10 million.

Manitobans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 can call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257 to see if they meet the criteria for a test.