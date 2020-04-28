Manitoba Man Charged for Not Self-Isolating After COVID-19 Test











Manitoba RCMP have charged a man from Gillam after he ignored orders from medical staff to self-isolate following a test for COVID-19.

Police say the man left a local hospital on April 25 and was instructed by staff to self-isolate at home for 14 days while he awaited his test results. The man refused, left the hospital on foot and was later found to be walking in the community.

Officers located the man and told him he needed to return home and self-isolate — even offering him a ride — but he refused. He was issued a ticket for failing to comply with a provincial emergent order under the Public Health Act.

The news comes as RCMP released statistics Tuesday related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mounties say between April 21-27, Manitoba detachments received 99 calls — the majority of which were for reports of 10 or more people gathering.

Enforcement wasn’t required for most of the calls, as they either didn’t fall under the purview of the RCMP or were resolved through education given by officers.

One verbal warning was issued as officers attended seven calls.

Manitobans living outside of Winnipeg should call the Manitoba Government Inquiry line at 1-866-626-4862 to report non-compliance.