WINNIPEG — A man in his 30s is recovering in hospital after being shot in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Monday.

Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue just before 8 p.m.

The victim was located injured at a residence in the 300 block of Aberdeen and sent to hospital in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).