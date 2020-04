Three Charged After Meth, Brass Knuckles Seized in Souris













Three men are facing charges after a traffic stop in Souris, Manitoba turned up 154.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

RCMP conducted the stop on Sunday just before 4:30 a.m., where they also seized brass knuckles and other drug paraphernalia.

Riley Yates, 20, from Virden, Michael McCulloch, 18, from Virden, and an 18-year-old Virden man face various charges and will appear in court at later dates.

RCMP continue to investigate.