One New COVID-19 Case in Manitoba as Pandemic Modelling Released

WINNIPEG — One new probable COVID-19 (coronavirus) case has been reported in Manitoba Wednesday, as the province released much-anticipated modelling figures. The total number of cases provincewide sits at 273.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 54 active cases of the virus in Manitoba. Five people remain in hospital, but no one is currently listed in intensive care.

Six people have died from the virus, while 213 have recovered.

As of yesterday, an additional 448 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 24,304

The province on Wednesday announced the gradual reopening of non-essential businesses and services, effective May 4.

Manitoba releases pandemic modelling

Manitoba could expect approximately 6,250 cases if the current public health measures remain in place for a year.

Modelling figures released by the province show there could have been 933 cases by April 25 if social and physical distancing or travel restrictions had not been put in place.

If that trend had continued, there would have been more than 2,000 cases by mid-May. However, the number of cases on April 25 was 267.

The Manitoba health-care system has 2,432 acute care medical and surgical hospital beds. As of April 26, 977 of these beds were currently vacant and available for COVID-19 patients, a 40 percent vacancy rate.

There are 86 adult intensive care hospital beds. As of April 22, 29 of these beds were vacant and available for COVID-19 patients, a 34 percent vacancy rate.

See the full models embedded below or click here.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.