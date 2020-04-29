Manitoba Unveils Plan to Begin Reopening the Economy











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has revealed its roadmap to slowly reopening the economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister on Wednesday unveiled a multi-tiered plan to allow the gradual reopening of non-essential businesses and easing some restrictions on Manitobans, effective Monday, May 4.

The first phase of the province’s reopening plans includes the slow restoration of services, businesses and venues, including:

• non-urgent surgery and diagnostic procedures;

• therapeutic and medical services;

• retail businesses;

• restaurants – patio/walk-up services;

• hair salons;

• museums, galleries and libraries;

• seasonal day camps; and

• outdoor recreation and campgrounds.

Priority elective surgeries have been restarted, diagnostics screening will resume and some non-essential businesses will reopen but must limit occupancy to 50 percent of normal business levels or one person per 10 square metres, whichever is lower.

The second phase, no earlier than June 1, includes the reopening of:

• additional personal services, such as nail salons;

• restaurants – dine-in services;

• non-contact children’s sports; and

• film production.

Critical public health measures and travel restrictions may remain in place. Public gathering sizes may be increased and more non-essential businesses will be considered for reopening.

The province says future phases will include increasing public gathering sizes to allow the reopening of:

• performing arts venues;

• other non-essential businesses;

• tattoo parlours, estheticians, cosmetologists and tanning studios; and

• large gatherings/events.

Dr. Brent Roussin, provincial chief public health officer, says mass gatherings such as concerts, summer festivals and major sporting events will not be considered before September 2020.

Restrictions on what the province deemed to be “non-critical” businesses were put in place April 1 for a two-week period. The province later extended those measures, enacted under the Public Health Act, for an additional two weeks.

