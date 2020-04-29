Home » News » Winnipeg Transit Drivers Get New COVID-19 Protections

April 29, 2020 3:43 PM | News


Winnipeg Transit

(WINNIPEG TRANSIT / FILE)

Winnipeg Transit is providing all operators and supervisors with reusable, washable protective masks in the fight against COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Canadian health officials have advised wearing a cloth mask will protect others around you, but won’t protect the person wearing it.

The masks are also being made available at cost to Winnipeg Transit Plus contractors.

Winnipeg Transit is encouraging all passengers to follow social distancing measures such as maintaining two metres distance from others, only taking transit for essential trips, riding during non-peak hours whenever possible and exiting via the rear door to prevent crowding.


