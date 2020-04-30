Two New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has two new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as of Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 275.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 49 active cases and 220 people have recovered.

Five people remain in hospital, while six have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 424 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 24,723.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Single-site staffing restrictions at PCHs taking effect

Beginning Friday, staff working in personal care homes will have to work at a single site under new Public Health orders.

The single-site restriction is intended to provide additional protection against the introduction and/or spread of the COVID-19 virus within PCHs.

Of the 127 licensed PCHs in Manitoba, 121 have confirmed readiness, with work ongoing to address staffing issues at the remaining sites by the weekend.

New testing site in Swan River

A new drive-thru community testing site will open Friday in Swan River, at the Manitoba Public Insurance facility, 125 Fourth Ave. North. Hours of operation will be daily from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is Manitoba’s 16th community testing site and ninth drive-thru location.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.