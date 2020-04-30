Home » News » Lac du Bonnet Man Killed in ATV Crash Near Seddons Corner

Lac du Bonnet Man Killed in ATV Crash Near Seddons Corner

April 30, 2020 12:37 PM | News


A 57-year-old man from the RM of Lac du Bonnet has been killed after the ATV he was driving hit a parked pickup truck and trailer.

The crash happened Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m. on a service road on the north side of Highway 44, approximately one kilometre east of Seddons Corner, in the RM of Lac du Bonnet.

RCMP say the man was operating a side-by-side travelling west at the time when he collided with the front of the pickup truck. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 25-year-old man, who was in the back of the trailer at the time, suffered minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.


