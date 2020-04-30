More Drivers Speeding on Manitoba Roadways Since Pandemic: RCMP











As most people are remaining at home and only making essential trips out to the grocery store, Manitoba RCMP are seeing an increase in speeding on the province’s roads since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Mounties were particularly busy on April 24, reporting three separate incidents where motorists with heavy feet were pulled over.

Selkirk RCMP spotted a group of motorcyclists at around 6:30 p.m. in the RM of St. Andrews, when one of them decided to move away from the pack and hit the gas. Police clocked the 50-year-old Winnipeg man at 178 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The man was handed a $1,333 fine for speeding and a $672 fine for driving dangerously. He was also issued a serious offence notice and will have his licence reviewed with MPI.

About an hour later, a 17-year-old St. Andrews girl was caught doing 150 km/h in the same zone. She was given a $966 fine, a serious offence notice and will also have her licenced reviewed.

Meanwhile, Portage la Prairie RCMP patrolling Highway 1 caught a 28-year-old man going 177 km/h in a 110 km/h zone. He told police he was tired and in a rush to pick up dog food and get home. He was fined $927, issued a serious offence notice and will have a licence review with MPI.

“Even during the pandemic, motorists are reminded that police continue to watch for dangerous and reckless driving on the province’s roadways,” RCMP said in a release.