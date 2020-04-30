Chainsaw-Wielding Man Threatens Motorists, Cyclist on Disraeli Freeway











WINNIPEG — Two arborists working in the area of Disraeli Freeway and Lily Street were threatened with their own chainsaw Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the pair were working at around 12:30 p.m. when a man approached them and struck up a conversation.

Soon after, he took out an unknown large metal disc-like object and began threatening the arborists. He then picked up their chainsaw and started walking around with it.

Police say he fired up the chainsaw and began throttling the motor and waving it around. The arborists retreated safely to their truck, while the man started attacking their vehicle with the chainsaw. The man then walked to the Disraeli Freeway and swung the running saw at passing cars and a cyclist, but didn’t make contact with them.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man still in possession of the running chainsaw. He was safely taken into custody after a short encounter. No one was injured.

Lionel Adolph Ballantyne of Winnipeg, 36, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

He remains in custody.