Man Charged After Drug Seizure at Island Lake Airport











Manitoba RCMP arrested a man suspected of carrying drugs Thursday after he arrived by plane in Island Lake from Winnipeg.

Officers took the man into custody at the Island Lake Airport as part of a drug investigation.

A search led to the seizure of 70 grams of methamphetamine, 230 Percocets, 65 grams of crack cocaine and cash.

Paul Beardy, 38, of Garden Hill First Nation, is facing several drug-related charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.