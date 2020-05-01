Four New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba; Campaign Launching in Cottage Country











12 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has four new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as of Friday, bringing the provincial total to 279.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 38 active cases and 235 people have recovered.

Five people remain in hospital, while six have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 689 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 25,402.

During the daily media briefing on Friday, Dr. Roussin also advised against holding a garage sale or attending a garage sale at this time. Roussin said Manitobans should stay at home as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Campaign targeting campers, cottagers

A new campaign in cottage country is launching to educate campers and cottagers of the COVID-19 guidelines. The ‘COVID careful’ campaign aims to raise awareness and encourage Manitobans to do the same within their social networks by posting supportive educational messages.

Portable signs and educational stops will be present on key highway routes, with supporting efforts on social media.

Online portal for negative test results

Beginning next week, people who are tested for COVID-19 and are negative will be able to access their results online. Once tested, Manitobans will receive information on how to register and access their results. Users will need a Manitoba health registration card in order to access their results online.

For those without internet access, a toll-free number will be made available for negative results. Public health officials will directly notify Manitobans who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.