Seniors Assaulted in Winnipeg Home Invasion

WINNIPEG — Two seniors were assaulted when a man gained entry to a complex in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue.

Police say the man entered the seniors’ residence March 21 after someone left through the front doors. He roamed the building and tried to find unlocked doors to various suites.

A 94-year-old woman was assaulted and punched during the ordeal, while the suspect then made off with numerous personal items. The victim declined medical attention.

An 81-year-old man was later sprayed in the face with bug spray and struck across the face with a broom handle. The suspect fled with personal items and the man was treated for his injuries in hospital.

Police identified a suspect on Thursday and arrested him in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street.

Stacy Patrick Playfair, 44, faces several charges, including failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

He remains in custody.