Winnipeg’s Low-Income Bus Pass Program Launches

Applications for the City of Winnipeg’s new low-income transit pass program are now open to eligible adults.

The WINNpass provides a 30 percent discount in year one, 40 percent in May 2021 and 50 percent in May 2022 for monthly bus passes.

Winnipeg residents between the ages of 18 and 64 who meet one of the following criteria may qualify for the WINNpass program:

· You are part of a household with income less than the Low Income Cut Off (LICO)

· You are receiving Employment Income Assistance

· You are a new permanent resident or a refugee who has been in Canada for less than a year and has not yet filed a tax return.

Due to COVID-19, applications are currently being accepted by mail, fax and online only. Future applications will be available at Winnipeg Harvest and all ACCESS centres in Winnipeg.

Approved applicants will be able to pick up their WINNpass peggo cards and load them with discounted fares when all customer service centres reopen.

Other adult household members may also be eligible for the discount, such as the partner or spouse of the applicant.

For more information and to apply, visit WinnipegTransit.com.