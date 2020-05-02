One New COVID-19 Case in Manitoba on Saturday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has one new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as of Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 280.

The province says there are 38 active cases and 236 people have recovered. Six people remain in hospital, while six have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 780 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 26,169.

“It is important to note that while some gradual lifting of restrictions has begun, significant work to limit the spread of COVID-19 must continue,” the province said in a release.

“Public health officials are also advising people to remain within or close to their home communities. The request to stay home as much as possible is still in place at this time. This includes limiting travel, even within Manitoba and neighbouring jurisdictions, to essential trips only.”

The first phase of Manitoba’s reopening plan begins on Monday, May 4, where the following services and businesses can resume:

• Non-urgent surgery and diagnostic procedures;

• Therapeutic and medical services;

• Retail businesses;

• Restaurants – patio/walk-up services;

• Hair salons;

• Museums, galleries and libraries;

• Seasonal day camps; and

• Outdoor recreation and campgrounds.

All Manitobans returning to work are now eligible to access the temporary child-care system to find a location that meets their needs.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.