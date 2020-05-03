One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Manitoba











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has one new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as of Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 281.

The province says there are 38 active cases and 237 people have recovered. Five people remain in hospital, while six have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 643 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 26,806.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.