Two People Injured in Hammer Attack in Downtown Winnipeg











16 Shares

WINNIPEG — Two people were sent to hospital Saturday afternoon after police say they were randomly attacked by a man with a hammer.

Police on foot patrol near Donald Street and Portage Avenue were alerted to an attack that had just occurred near the Millenium Library shortly after 3 p.m.

A man in his 50s was found in the library’s park suffering from severe head injuries. He went to hospital in unstable condition.

A second victim, a man in his 60s, was located at the bus shack at Donald Street and Graham Avenue. He was taken to hospital in critical condition with severe head injuries.

Police say it’s believed both men were injured by the same suspect armed with a hammer. Neither victim knew the attacker and the assaults were unprovoked.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and located a suspect at around 5:10 p.m. near Graham Avenue and Edmonton Street.

Eric Michael Robert Okasikewiyin, 28, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, as well as mischief under $5,000.

He remains in custody.

Both victims have since been upgraded to stable condition.