One Person Sent to Hospital After Pair of Overnight Winnipeg Fires











WINNIPEG — One person was sent to hospital in unstable condition early Sunday after a fire at a residential complex in the 500 block of Stella Avenue.

Crews arrived just before 5 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the four-plex. All occupants self-evacuated, where one person was assessed on scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

The fire was the second one of the morning for emergency crews. At around 2:43 a.m., a blaze broke out in a two-storey commercial building in the 100 block of Provencher Boulevard.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the building and launched an offensive attack. No one was located inside.

The building suffered significant fire, smoke, and water damage.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says the cause was accidental due to an electrical malfunction.

No damage estimates are available at this time.

The WFPS is also reminding motorists that driving over a hose is an offence under the Highway Traffic Act.