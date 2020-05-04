No New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba











WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s number of COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases remains at 281 as no new cases were announced on Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 37 active cases and 237 people have recovered. Five people remain in hospital, while six have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 642 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 27,446.

Negative test results now online

Manitobans who have been tested for COVID-19 can now receive their negative test results online. A Manitoba Health card is required to access the secure web portal.

Those without a Manitoba Health card or internet access can retrieve their results by calling 1-844-960-1984 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days per week. Public health officials will directly notify Manitobans who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.