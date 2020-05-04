Cocaine, Cash and Gun Seized on Manitoba First Nation











7 Shares

Manitoba RCMP have laid charges after seizing more than 95 grams of cocaine, a gun and a large sum of cash on Ebb and Flow First Nation.

The newly-formed West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) executed a search warrant at a residence on May 1 as part of their investigation.

Brian Cochrane, 55, was arrested at the scene and faces drugs and weapon charges. He was scheduled to appear in Winnipeg court on Monday.

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP continue to investigate.