Manitoba Expands Online Summer School Programming

WINNIPEG — The province is expanding online summer school programming for students in Grades 9 to 12.

Students have been accessing the InformNet high school learning management system during the COVID-19 pandemic, but will now be able to access summer material if they haven’t successfully completed courses during the regular academic year or wish to improve their grades.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do many things in Manitoba, including suspension of classroom-based education, but learning must continue,” said Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“Earlier this month we announced the web portal, My Learning at Home/Mon Apprentissage Chez Moi, a comprehensive online resource to supplement learning and help teachers, families and caregivers support students. Expanding access to InformNet summer school is one more way we are helping our students succeed.”

Summer school courses run from July 3-29 and registration opened on Monday. Student fees for summer school courses will be waived for 2020 and there will be no cap on enrolment.

The InformNet system is operated by the Pembina Trails and St. James-Assiniboia school divisions.