Goldeyes Sign Canadian Pitcher Travis Seabrooke













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have added the fifth Canadian to the roster in signing left-handed pitcher Travis Seabrooke.

The 24-year-old Peterborough, Ontario native made 14 relief appearances last year for the High-A Carolina League’s Frederick Keys (Baltimore Orioles), earning two saves and striking out 22 batters over 24.0 innings pitched.

During the 2018 season, Seabrooke struck out 65 and allowed just five home runs in 73.0 combined innings, splitting time with Frederick and the Low-A South Atlantic League’s Delmarva Shorebirds.

Seabrooke enters his seventh season of professional baseball, and was drafted by the Orioles in the fifth round in 2013 out of Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough.

The Goldeyes now have 22 players under contract for the 2020 season.

The American Association season has been postponed due to COVID-19 and is targeting a new start date in early July.