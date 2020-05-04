Eight Winnipeg Officers Required to Arrest Combative Man











WINNIPEG — It took eight police officers to eventually subdue a man who was allegedly causing a disturbance at a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Station early Monday.

Police were called to the Furby Street WFPS station at around 4:40 a.m. for an agitated man banging on the windows of the station. He armed himself with a piece of wood and began swinging it violently, according to police.

Officers found the suspect in a residential yard in the 600 block of Bannatyne Avenue, where he became extremely combative. Nearby residents were told to remain in their homes.

Police tried to arrest the man but he began fighting with officers. He was pepper-sprayed and stunned with a Taser, but neither had any effect. It eventually took eight officers to forcibly bring the man to the ground, where paramedics were required to sedate him.

Two officers were injured during the encounter, with one being transported and treated in hospital.

The 28-year-old man was taken to hospital in stable condition, where he remains. No charges have been laid at this time.