Winnipeg Police Officer Facing Dangerous Driving Charges











2 Shares

A Winnipeg police officer has been charged following a lengthy probe by the Independent Investigation Unit into a crash last summer.

The charges stem from an incident on July 13, 2019 when a police vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed westbound on Aberdeen Avenue collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Salter Street.

Four people in the second vehicle were injured, as well as two police officers. All six were taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

As a result of the investigation, Constable John Misiewicz-Buzahora has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The officer will appear in provincial court on July 6, 2020.