Seventh Manitoban Dies from COVID-19 as One New Case Announced











WINNIPEG — A seventh death has been reported in Manitoba related to COVID-19 (coronavirus). The man, in his 70s, lived in the Southern Health-Santé Sud region and was previously in intensive care with underlying health conditions.

Health officials also announced one new case of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total in the province to 282.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 37 active cases and 238 people have recovered. Four people remain in hospital.

As of yesterday, an additional 339 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 27,775.

Five cases at a Manitoba workplace

There is a small cluster of five cases of COVID-19 at a workplace in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Contract tracing is underway and affected staff are self-isolating. The company is also working with health officials to test other workers who may have been exposed and to implement sanitization protocols at the worksite. If public health officials believe there is an increased risk to the public, additional information will be provided.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.