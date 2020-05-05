RCMP Seize 3.5 Million Illegal Cigarettes Near Brandon











Manitoba RCMP have made what’s believed to be the largest seizure of illegal tobacco during a traffic stop in Canada.

Police pulled over a westbound vehicle May 3 on Highway 1, approximately two kilometres east of Brandon.

Officers spoke to the driver and then inspected his load, where they uncovered 350 cases of illegal tobacco, containing 3,500,000 cigarettes.

The 36-year-old Calgary man was arrested and taken into custody.

“We believe that this is one of the largest seizures of illegal tobacco from a traffic stop in Canada,” said Staff Sergeant Kyle McFadyen of the Manitoba RCMP’s Traffic Services.

“It really speaks to the importance of the Manitoba RCMP’s Roving Traffic Unit. This unit is comprised of officers with specialized training who work to identify potential criminals travelling on our roadways. The officers do this work as they conduct Highway Traffic Act enforcement.”

The driver was released on a promise to appear in court on July 2 in Winnipeg. If convicted, he could face a mandatory triple tax penalty of over $3,000,000.

RCMP continue to investigate.