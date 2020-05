Winnipeg police are looking for witnesses after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in a parking lot on April 22.

The man, in his 70s, was walking in the 800 block of Leila Avenue at around 9:45 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver remained on the scene to offer assistance.

The victim was taken to hospital and succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Police want to speak with any witnesses to the incident and ask the public to call them at (204) 986-7085.