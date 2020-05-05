Home » News » RCMP Seize Meth, Cocaine in Powerview-Pine Falls

RCMP Seize Meth, Cocaine in Powerview-Pine Falls

May 5, 2020 3:21 PM | News

  • 3
    Shares

Powerview-Pine Falls Seizure

Items seized from a home in Powerview-Pine Falls on Sunday, May 3, 2020. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Two people are facing charges following a raid at a home in Powerview-Pine Falls last weekend.

Manitoba RCMP executed a search warrant on Dupont Street Sunday morning, where they seized approximately 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine, six grams of cocaine, two loaded syringes of suspected liquid methamphetamine, cash, a pellet gun, bear spray, cell phones, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Morgan Bruyere, 25, of Powerview-Pine Falls and Caleb Johnston, 31, of Winnipeg, both face various charges and remain in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.


  • 3
    Shares
Tags: Crime | Drugs | Manitoba | RCMP | Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS



Privacy Policy | Advertise | Contact | Media Services

© 2020 ChrisD.ca – All Rights Reserved.

Follow ChrisD.ca

CONNECT WITH US ON