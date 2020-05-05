RCMP Seize Meth, Cocaine in Powerview-Pine Falls











Two people are facing charges following a raid at a home in Powerview-Pine Falls last weekend.

Manitoba RCMP executed a search warrant on Dupont Street Sunday morning, where they seized approximately 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine, six grams of cocaine, two loaded syringes of suspected liquid methamphetamine, cash, a pellet gun, bear spray, cell phones, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Morgan Bruyere, 25, of Powerview-Pine Falls and Caleb Johnston, 31, of Winnipeg, both face various charges and remain in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.