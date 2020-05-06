Manitoba Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases











57 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 284.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 35 active cases and 242 people have recovered. Five people remain in hospital and seven have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 522 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 28,294.

Two additional cases added to cluster at workplace

Health officials say two additional cases have been added to the five at a workplace in the Prairie Mountain Health

“There is no cause for concern, and this type of increase is not unexpected as contact tracing expands and additional testing is conducted,” the province said in a release.

Affected staff and their close contacts are self-isolating, and public health officials are continuing with detailed contact tracing. The workplace is not related to health care or food supply and does not involve any significant interaction with the general public.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.