Person Rescued from Red River Near Louise Bridge











3 Shares

WINNIPEG — One person was pulled to safety Wednesday afternoon from the Red River near the Louise Street Bridge.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a report of someone in the river shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The 911 caller reported spotting the person near Annabella Street, but they were unable to get to shore due to the current.

Crews launched WFPS water rescue vessels and rescued the person in a Zodiac boat. Paramedics transported the individual to hospital in unstable condition.

It’s unclear how the person ended up in the water.

“Residents are reminded to stay away from the banks of all waterways as water levels are high and water is moving quickly,” the city said in a release. “Water temperatures are still very cold and can be deadly. Parents are also urged to speak to their children about the dangers of all waterways.”