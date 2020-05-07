No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba; One Probable Case Ruled Negative











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has no new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as of Thursday, bringing the provincial total down by one to 283 after a previously reported probable case was ruled negative.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 33 active cases and 243 people have recovered. Five people remain in hospital and seven have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 527 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 28,810.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.