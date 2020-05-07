Home » News » Manitoba to Spend $500M to Help Restart Economy

Manitoba to Spend $500M to Help Restart Economy

May 7, 2020 11:50 AM | News

Brian Pallister

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister makes his way to his seat during question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending $500 million on infrastructure over the next two years to restart the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday the stimulus package through the Manitoba Restart Program will include new:

  • Water and sewage projects
  • Road and highway resurfacing and repairs
  • Bridge repairs
  • Municipal infrastructure priorities
  • Potential new cost-sharing construction projects with other levels of government if agreements can be reached

“Manitoba’s construction industry is ready to ramp up their work and we have many important shovel-worthy projects throughout the province to start that will improve the quality of life of all Manitobans,” said Pallister.

Pallister said the non-union projects would start to be determined in the coming weeks.

Manitoba Construction Spending


