Manitoba to Spend $500M to Help Restart Economy

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending $500 million on infrastructure over the next two years to restart the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday the stimulus package through the Manitoba Restart Program will include new:

Water and sewage projects

Road and highway resurfacing and repairs

Bridge repairs

Municipal infrastructure priorities

Potential new cost-sharing construction projects with other levels of government if agreements can be reached

“Manitoba’s construction industry is ready to ramp up their work and we have many important shovel-worthy projects throughout the province to start that will improve the quality of life of all Manitobans,” said Pallister.

Pallister said the non-union projects would start to be determined in the coming weeks.