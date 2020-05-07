Manitoba to Spend $500M to Help Restart Economy

- 1Share
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending $500 million on infrastructure over the next two years to restart the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday the stimulus package through the Manitoba Restart Program will include new:
- Water and sewage projects
- Road and highway resurfacing and repairs
- Bridge repairs
- Municipal infrastructure priorities
- Potential new cost-sharing construction projects with other levels of government if agreements can be reached
“Manitoba’s construction industry is ready to ramp up their work and we have many important shovel-worthy projects throughout the province to start that will improve the quality of life of all Manitobans,” said Pallister.
Pallister said the non-union projects would start to be determined in the coming weeks.
