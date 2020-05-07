Woman Charged in Crash That Injured Motorcyclist











5 Shares

Winnipeg police have charged a woman nearly a year after a crash that injured a motorcyclist.

A man in his 20s struck a vehicle while riding his motorcycle the afternoon of May 23, 2019 while travelling southbound through the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Sage Creek Boulevard.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene and met with officers.

Following an investigation, police determined the woman driving the vehicle made an illegal U-turn at the intersection, which resulted in her entering the southbound lane directly in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision.

The 39-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested and faces charges of disobeying a traffic control device causing a life-threatening injury and driving carelessly causing a life-threatening injury. Her name wasn’t released.

She will appear in court at a later date.