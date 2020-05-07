Worker Killed When Trench Collapses in RM of Springfield











19 Shares

A construction worker in the RM of Springfield was killed Wednesday afternoon after becoming trapped when the walls of a large trench collapsed.

The accident happened on a worksite on Hillside Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Manitoba RCMP say construction workers were digging at the time when the worker became trapped.

Emergency crews from the RM of Springfield attended, as well as a specialized team with the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service, to help rescue the worker over the next several hours.

The 39-year-old man from the RM of Hanover was located at around 9:30 a.m. today. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP along with Workplace Safety and Health continue to investigate.