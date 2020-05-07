Worker Killed When Trench Collapses in RM of Springfield

- 19Shares
A construction worker in the RM of Springfield was killed Wednesday afternoon after becoming trapped when the walls of a large trench collapsed.
The accident happened on a worksite on Hillside Road at around 1:30 p.m.
Manitoba RCMP say construction workers were digging at the time when the worker became trapped.
Emergency crews from the RM of Springfield attended, as well as a specialized team with the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service, to help rescue the worker over the next several hours.
The 39-year-old man from the RM of Hanover was located at around 9:30 a.m. today. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
RCMP along with Workplace Safety and Health continue to investigate.
