Two Charged After Weapons, Drugs Seized in Steinbach













Weapons, methamphetamine, cocaine and cash were seized when RCMP pulled over a vehicle in Steinbach on Monday night.

Police stopped the vehicle at around 10:35 p.m. on Main Street, where they recovered the items, including a gun and a stun gun.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested.

Jonah Wiens, 24, of St. Adolphe, and Deymon Cretain, 20, of Winnipeg each face several drug and weapons charges.

Both men remain in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.

RCMP continue to investigate.