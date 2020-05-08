Live Racing Returning to Assiniboia Downs Without Fans













WINNIPEG — When live horse racing returns to Assiniboia Downs for the first time this season, it will look drastically different than in the past.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, no fans will be permitted as spectators. There also won’t be buffet food offerings in the restaurant or group gatherings anywhere on the premises.

Assiniboia Downs is staging a 50-day meet every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. starting Monday, May 25 and ending on Tuesday, September 15.

“The schedule we have chosen is clearly and specifically based on running without spectators present,” said Downs CEO Darren Dunn.

“We do not have to take into consideration live race dates that factor in selling out our Terrace Dining Room or attracting the largest onsite attendance possible. As such, we reviewed the current and pending marketplace for racing signals and made our selection based on the intent to minimize competition during our live race time period.”

The races will be broadcast online as well as on MTS TV channels 179-180. Wagers will continue to be accepted via HPIbet.