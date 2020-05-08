Winnipeg School Division Trustee Who Went Missing Suspended











39 Shares

The Winnipeg School Division has suspended Ward 5 trustee Cindy Murdoch for breaching the division’s Trustee Code of Conduct.

The WSD Board of Trustees adopted the motion at a meeting on Monday, suspending Murdoch until June 30, 2020.

Details of the suspension weren’t released, but it takes effect immediately and prevents Murdoch from continuing duties as a trustee, including attending meetings, receiving correspondence, engaging with parents/students/public in the role of trustee until the end of the current school year.

The unusual turn of events comes weeks after Murdoch was reported missing to Winnipeg police on April 20. Police say Murdoch, 39, was last seen in the Crescentwood neighbourhood that evening. She was later found and reported safe by police the afternoon of April 21.

WSD trustees earn an annual indemnity from $21,500 to $26,500.

Murdoch is also currently the Manitoba representative for the Canadian Labour Congress.