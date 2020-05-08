One New Case of COVID-19 Linked to Brandon Workplace











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has one new case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as of Friday, bringing the provincial to 284.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 30 active cases and 247 people have recovered. Five people remain in hospital and seven have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 543 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 29,343.

The one new case is being associated with Paul’s Hauling Ltd. in Brandon, where six people tested positive at the trucking company, along with two close contacts. The newest case is a close contact of an employee.

“Affected staff and their close contacts are self-isolating and public health officials are continuing with detailed contact tracing,” a release said.

The province on Friday announced it would be lifting the 30-day prescription drug supply limit, effective Monday, May 11. The restriction was put into place in March to limit the stockpiling of medications amid the pandemic.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.