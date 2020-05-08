Manitoba Allocating $50K for Military Memorial Preservation











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending more than $50,000 to help preserve the life of 11 military memorials across the province.

The grants will assist in the conservation work to extend the physical life and commemorative function of existing memorials.

“Military memorials are places of reflection and commemoration that give us an opportunity to honour the sacrifices of those who came before us,” said Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox.

“These projects will help to ensure aging memorials throughout Manitoba are preserved for future generations.”

The grants come in addition to the initial $2 million funded by the province last year through the Military Memorials Conservation Fund.

Through private donations from organizations, communities and veterans’ groups, the fund is expected to generate $100,000 annually.

The province estimates there are more than 200 military memorials ranging from 20- to 100-years-old that will require repair and maintenance.

Funding will be given to the following conservation grant projects. Click here if the below PDF isn’t displaying.