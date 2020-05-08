Manitoba Orders Up to One Million Locally-Made N95 Masks











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has placed an order for up to one million reusable N95 silicone masks that were created right here in the province.

The government put out an expression of interest in early April to manufacturers to design and create the N95 masks to protect frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winnipeg-based Precision ADM was selected to finalize the design and produce the masks in Manitoba at a cost competitive with similar masks produced overseas.

“Providing high-quality personal protective equipment to our front-line health-care workers is a priority for our government,” said Central Services Minister Reg Helwer.

“It is very exciting that we are able to place an order for these reusable N95 masks that were designed and are being produced right here in Manitoba.”

ADM has received an initial order of 500,000 masks from the province, with an option to purchase an additional 500,000 masks over the next 14 months.