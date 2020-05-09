No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has no new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as of Saturday, leaving the provincial at 284.

Health officials say there are 30 active cases and 247 people have recovered. Four people remain in hospital and seven have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 682 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 30,014.

The province on Friday announced it would be lifting the 30-day prescription drug supply limit, effective Monday, May 11. The restriction was put into place in March to limit the stockpiling of medications amid the pandemic.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.