Construction Work to Begin on Highway 10 in Riding Mountain National Park

Road construction work will begin Monday, May 11 on Highway 10 in Riding Mountain National Park.

Parks Canada says the work will take place from kilometre 26 to 52 at the north end of the park. Officials say the work is part of a larger federal infrastructure road renewal project which will result in improved, safer travelling experience for visitors.

Weather permitting, construction is expected to take two to three weeks.

Visitors travelling through the park should be prepared for single-lane alternating traffic, speed reductions to 60 km/hour in the construction zone with traffic control personnel on site, and occasional delays of up to 15 minutes. Hours of work are sunrise to sunset.

Riding Mountain National Park remains closed to visitors, including campers, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Traffic is being permitted to pass through the park.