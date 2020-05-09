Home » The Canadian Press » Trudeau Says Canada Will Not Pay Full Price for 8 Million Sub-Standard Masks

Trudeau Says Canada Will Not Pay Full Price for 8 Million Sub-Standard Masks

May 9, 2020 12:03 PM | The Canadian Press

  • 3
    Shares

By The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during his daily news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will not pay the full price for medical masks that do not live up to medical standards.

About eight million of 11 million N95 respirators shipped to the government from China through a Montreal-based supplier failed to meet specifications, federal officials said Friday.

Trudeau says the discovery speaks to the government’s “rigorous verification system” overseen by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The prime minister did not name the price the government will pay for the sub-standard respirators, which are used to protect against the COVID-19 virus.

Trudeau says some of those leftover N95 masks — so-named because they are supposed to screen out 95 per cent of small particles — may be distributed for non-medical use.

Canada continues to experience a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) amid a global surge in demand triggered by the pandemic while Canadian manufacturers scramble to pivot to PPE production.

CP - The Canadian Press


  • 3
    Shares
Tags: Canada | Coronavirus | Health | Justin Trudeau | Ontario | Ottawa

TRENDING VIDEOS



Privacy Policy | Advertise | Contact | Media Services

© 2020 ChrisD.ca – All Rights Reserved.

Follow ChrisD.ca

CONNECT WITH US ON