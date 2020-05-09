Computer Donations Needed for Winnipeg Students











A local community organization has partnered with the Winnipeg School Division to provide 100 computers to students in need who are learning at home.

Inspire Community Outreach has received nearly 1,000 computer requests in recent weeks, as well as from families without internet access or landlines.

After a further collaboration with Rotary Club of Winnipeg and Computers for Schools, more computers are being sent to homes so kids can continue their education.

“We are over 500 computers short of what is required to bring education to families who need. Without them, kids will be without schooling as schools are closed indefinitely,” said Angela Taylor, founder and CEO of Inspire Community Outreach.

Anyone wishing to donate a working computer can do so at Hugh John Macdonald School? at 567 Bannatyne Avenue Wednesdays (9-10 a.m.), and Thursdays and Fridays (1-2 p.m.). Monetary donations can be made to Inspire at Canada Helps online.