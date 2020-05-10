Three New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba











7 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has three new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as of Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 287.

Health officials say there are 33 active cases and 247 people have recovered. Four people remain in hospital, including one in intensive care. Seven people have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 641 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 30,647.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.