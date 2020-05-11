Assiniboine Park Zoo to Reopen with COVID-19 Restrictions











1.2K Shares

WINNIPEG — After being closed for eight weeks, the Assiniboine Park Zoo will reopen to the public on Wednesday.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy says the zoo will resume regular hours May 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

“As a large and mostly outdoor attraction, we are very happy to be in a position to re-open and welcome visitors back to the zoo,” said Bruce Keats, chief operations officer, APC.

“We look forward to providing an enjoyable visitor experience with modifications in place to protect the health and safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers and animals.”

Guests are encouraged to pre-screen themselves online before attending the zoo to ensure they aren’t exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms, have travelled outside Manitoba in the last 14 days, or have been in contact with anyone sick with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

“We are doing our part to reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19 and are asking our guests to support us in that effort when visiting the zoo. We will make adjustments as permitted and required in response to evolving public health orders and guidelines,” added Keats.

Visitors can find further COVID-19 information on the zoo’s website.