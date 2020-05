1 Share

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a man whose body was located on the roadway in the community of Cormorant.

Officers responded to a report of an injured male at around 2:45 a.m. Monday and found the 26-year-old deceased at the scene.

Opaskwayak RCMP continue to investigate.

Cormorant is located approximately 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.